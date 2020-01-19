Kejriwal Guarantee Card launched: AAP promises 24x7 drinking water supply, free buses, women safety

AAP manifesto 2020: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched the 'Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card'. In his guarantee card, Kejriwal has guaranteed free bus services for students and 24 hours drinking water supply. ,"In the coming 5 years we will ensure 24 hours drinking water supply to every household. Students will be given free bus services," said Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

The Chief Minister also promised basic facilities for unauthorised colonies in the city and to reduce Delhi air pollution by three times. "We will plant more than two crore trees to make Delhi green," states the Kejriwal Guarantee Card.

The first 'guarantee' by Kejriwal mentioned in AAP's manifesto 2020 is uninterrupted power supply and free electricity to up to 200 units. The card also states that Delhi will be free of wires and electricity will reach households through underground cable.

Twenty-four hours of pure piped drinking water and continuation of provision of 20,000 litres of free water are also mentioned in the card. Chief Minister Kejriwal also promised world-class education facility for each child in Delhi. His fourth guarantee, mentioned in AAP manifesto 2020, was better health facilities.

Cheap transport facility featured as the fifth guarantee on his card. He said that bus travel for students will also be made free just like it was done for women. Air pollution was the next guarantee. He also promised to clean the Yamuna. He also said that Delhi will be made garbage-free in the next five years.

His eighth guarantee was safety of women. Kejriwal said that he will deploy 'Mohalla Marshals' to ensure women's safety. Road, water supply, sewer, CCTV and mohalla clinics for the unauthorised colonies were his ninth guarantee. His last and tenth promise is to give 'pucca' houses to people living in slums under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme.

