Kirron Kher undergoes treatment for blood cancer; husband Anupam Kher calls her a 'fighter'

Renowned actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Kher is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai. The news was broken by her colleague and Chandigarh BJP President Arun Sood. Addressing the news, husband Anupam Kher said that Kher is undergoing treatment and that he is sure that she will come out stronger.

Sood, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday said that the actress is recovering after her treatment started last year. Anupam Kher also confirmed the same.

In a social media post, Anupam Kher said, "Just so that the rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikander and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on." "She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love," he added.

In the press conference Sood had said that Kirron Kher had broken her left arm on November 11 last year. After the medical tests at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. "The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment she had to go to Mumbai on December 4," he said.

Sood said that Kher is currently recovering and is not admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital anymore. However, she needs to visit the hospital for regular treatment.

