Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Harish Salve charged only Re 1, Pakistan spent crores on lawyers

A day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague snubbed Pakistan by suspending the death sentence served to retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by its military court, a report has emerged that India spent only a rupee on legal fee, while the beleaguered neighbour spent crores on the case.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who represented India at the International Court of Justice, charged only Re 1 as his fee. He charges Rs 30 lakh a day otherwise. Pakistan, on the other hand, spent more than Rs 20 crore on lawyers to prove that Jadhav was an Indian spy. UK-based barrister Khawar Qureshi represented Pakistan in the Hague.

The Pakistan government had in its budget document presented in the National Assembly last year said that it paid Rs 20 crore to Khawar Qureshi. He is a Cambridge University law graduate, and is the youngest lawyer fighting a case in the ICJ.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had on May 15, 2017 revealed in a tweet that Salve was charging only a token amount of Re 1 for his legal representation.

On Wednesday, the International Court of Justice unanimously ruled in favour of India and granted a new lease of life to Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been languishing in Pakistan's 'military' prisons for more than three years. The ICJ rejected Pakistan's objections seeking the dismissal of India's application which was filed on 8 May 2017. The verdict found Pakistan in violation of the Vienna Convention and asked the country to review Jadhav's conviction. Out of the 16 judges, 15 found Pakistan in violation of the Vienna Convention.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on the charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

