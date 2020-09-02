LAC standoff: Indian Army thwarts 3rd military provocation attempt by China in 3 days

Indian Army on Tuesday foiled the third attempt by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops to transgress into Indian areas in Chumar, a border patrol facility located in south eastern Ladakh. In the last three days, it is the third time when the Chinese side tried to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Seven to eight vehicles of the PLA were set off towards the LAC from the Chepuzi camp, India Today reported citing sources.

Consequently, the Indian forces also deployed vehicles to prevent any intrusion by the Chinese. Subsequently, the Chinese troops returned to their side of the camp.

The incident happened on the same day when a Brigade Commander-level meeting between the two sides took place in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC. However, the meeting did not produce any tangible outcome.

Indian Army has accused the Chinese troops of engaging in military provocations on the night of August 29-30 and on August 31 (Monday).

On Monday, the Chinese forces tried to close in on Kaala Top and Helmet Top in an aggressive manoeuvre.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in a statement said, "Chinese military was again engaged in 'provocative action' on Monday when ground commanders of the two sides were holding talks to ease the tension in the area following attempts by Chinese troops two days back".

Srivastava added that because of the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent the Chinese Army's attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo.

Kaala Top is actually a hill area, which lies in the Indian territory, though there has never been any army deployment on these hills from either country. From this area, India's territory can be monitored far and wide. In 2014, the Chinese Army had put tents on the Kaala Top area but they had to return after India's objection.

Meanwhile, due to China's incessant "provocative" manoeuvres in the southern ban area of Pangong Lake, the Indian Army has bolstered its presence at the LAC. The Indian Army has deployed additional troops with more weaponry, including tanks and guided missiles near the Pangong lake.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also been told to enhance its surveillance on increasing Chinese air activities along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. There have been reports that China has deployed J-20 long-range fighter jets and several other key assets in strategically located Hotan airbase, which is around 310 km from eastern Ladakh.

In the last three months, the IAF deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft in the key frontier air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the LAC.

