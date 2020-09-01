India-China border tension: Both sides position tanks within firing distance at Pangong Tso

The ensuing border tensions between India and China along the LAC (line of actual control) in eastern Ladakh remain jittery with both sides mounting their tanks within each other's firing distance at Pangong Tso lake.

According to sources, Indian and Chinese armies' tanks have been stationed within the firing distance of each other amid ongoing military talks that continued for the second (consecutive) day on Tuesday, September 1.

Chinese armoured vehicles and battle tanks are positioned near the foothills of 'Kala Top', which is occupied by Indian forces, sources added.

China has stationed light and heavy tanks in the area, which are said to be within engaging distance of Indian positions.

Meanwhile, Indian forces at Kala Top are armed to the teeth with full artillery and tank support. The further movement of Chinese tanks and machinery has been halted because of dominant positions held by India's Special Frontier Force (SFF) at Kala Top as well as army units on other adjoining heights.

In the meantime, an Indian tank regiment is already positioned in the plains -- south-west of the flashpoint between Spanggur Tso and Chushul.

Brigade Commander-level talks between India and China have been on since 9 am (Tuesday, September 1) at Moldo to alleviate the situation after the defence ministry said on Monday (August 31) that the Chinese army undertook "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" alter the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

However, Indian soldiers foiled the attempt (by Chinese troops), which is also the first major incident in the area after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed and reportedly over 40 Chinese had also died.