Lockdown 3.0: Liquor shops in Mumbai shut again; only essential shops open

Mumbai civic authorities Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided on Tuesday to shut all liquor shops in the city as crowds continued to violate social distancing norms. The first two days of regulation relaxations that allowed liquor shops to reopen saw violations in large numbers.

BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued an order stating that only groceries, medical shops, and chemists will be allowed to open. "There are multiple reports, news in social media and inputs received from the police and the ward officials that due to above relaxation there has been huge crowds gathering near these shops and where it has been impossible to maintain social distancing and there were few instances of law and order situation arising out of such crowds gathering at one place," he added.

The BMC order stated that cases are on the rise and the downward trend is yet to set in. It added that gathering of crowds and violation of social distancing norms can be detrimental to the efforts to curb the spread and that the advantages of the lockdown will be lost.

The BMC said that no orders to operate shops other than the ones selling essential items are issued and that senior Mumbai Police inspectors would ensure compliance of these orders.

As liquor shops reopened on Monday, police had to lathi-charge hundreds of people who had gathered to purchase alcohol. Opening of liquor shops posed a challenge to the Mumbai Police who were unable to control the large crowds.

Cases in Maharashtra are on a steady rise. The state has reported 14,541 cases as on April 5, 5pm, with 2,465 discharges and 583 deaths.

