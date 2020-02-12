LPG prices hiked by up to Rs 149 per cylinder; check new rates

State-owned marketing companies have increased the prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas cylinders by up to Rs 149 per cylinder from today. This is the sixth straight hike in LPG cylinder prices in the past few months. The prices were last increased by over Rs 19 on January 1. Since August, the companies are hiking LPG prices every month, thereby burning a hole in common man's pocket.

As per state-owned Indian Oil, which supplies over 30 lakh cylinders across India every day, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen to Rs 858.5 from Rs 714 on January 1. The new price in Kolkata stands at Rs 896, a sharp rise of Rs 149. In Mumbai, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will cost Rs 829.5 from Rs 684.50 earlier. An LPG cylinder will cost Rs 881 in Chennai now, which is up from Rs 734 earlier.

Here's the list of revised LPG prices across the four metro cities

The central government provides 12 cylinders per year on subsidised rates to each household. The tax on LPG changes every month, depending on the fluctuation in the average international benchmark LPG rate and foreign exchange rate. With every increase in international rates, Goods and Services Tax (GST) on LPG is calculated not on the base price but market price changes.

The government provides higher subsidy to subsidised customers via the direct benefit transfer scheme but the non-subsidised category has no such protection. Those buying non-subsidised cylinders pay the market price plus the GST on market price.

