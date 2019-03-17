Mahamilawat Gathbandhan 'Mahagathbandhan' is a road to disaster, says FM Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday launched an all-out attack on the opposition, terming mahamilawat gathbandhan 'Mahagathbandhan' as a road to disaster.

"The Mahamilawat Gathbandhan 'Mahagathbandhan' is a road to disaster. It is a race to the bottom having a tug of war on the issue of leader. Four people have clearly indicated their desire to be PM - Shri Rahul Gandhi, Behan Mayawati, Mamata Didi and Shri Sharad Pawar," Arun Jaitley said in his latest blog post.

Each desire to expand his or her own base and reduce that of the competitor, Arun Jaitley wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

Citing an example, he said that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is trying to maximise its base in Uttar Pradesh and weaken the Congress in several States. The Congress wants to go alone where it has some strength and is desperate to be in alliances, even with its own opponents, elsewhere. Similarly, the Trinamool Congress is trying to maximise its seats in West Bengal as it does not want Congress to win any seats in the state.

Taking a jibe at leaders of an anti-BJP alliance in Maharashtra, Arun Jaitley said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar wants his ultimate dream to come true and is hoping for a hung Parliament where he has an opportunity to play his cards.

"Where a proxy leadership battle is visible before the elections, it will be full-fledged war post the elections."

He said India cannot afford to lose opportunities at this stage. "In order to move forward, India must have political stability, a clear policy direction and a strong, decisive leadership. If we falter on any one of these, we will be letting our own people down and damaging the future."

Speaking on the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, senior BJP leader said the opportunism in this coalition is writ large. The AAP was formed as a reaction against the Congress corruption, but today it is pleading with Rahul Gandhi-led party for an alliance.

Lauding the government's effort to boost the economy, he said India has reached a situation where we grow faster than others in the world. We are expanding the size of our economy.

He said that priority for the future would be infrastructure development in terms of better highways, more airports, better railway systems, better urban infrastructure, surplus power, more port capacity, are growing every year. If this trend continues for the next two decades, India would evolve into a new league, he said.

Analysing the performance of two NDA governments, Jaitley said that Atal Bihar Vajpayee-led government had clarity in terms of the primacy of the BJP, despite forming a Government with its allies. He was the unquestioned leader of the government. The same was true of the second NDA Government led by Narendra Modi which had absolute majority of 282 seats in the 2014 General Elections, he said.

