Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray wins from Worli, Mumbai

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray has won the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 from Worli constituency in Mumbai. He has defeated his NCP rival Suresh Mane by around 70,000 votes. Aaditya was touted to win the seat as it is Sena's stronghold.

He is the youngest member of Thackeray family to enter politics. The 29-year old is also serving as the president of the youth wing of Shiv Sena- the Yuva Sena.

Shiv Sena had earlier demanded that Aaditya be made the deputy CM if the BJP-Sena alliance were to continue.

"Election is not about the election time, it's about the five year period in between when you have to reach out to people, listen to them, raise their voice and be fully ready. That way we are fully ready," Thackrey stated during a TV interview last month.

Counting of votes for the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly is underway. The Election Commission of India has confirmed the results will be declared by Thursday evening.

The state, which recorded a low voter turnout of 63 per cent on October 21, boasts over 8.9 crore eligible voters. If exit poll surveys are to be believed, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is all set to regain power in Maharashtra with a landslide victory over the Congress-NCP alliance.

