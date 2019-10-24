Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading with over 16,900 votes

Debutante Aaditya Thackrey, son of Uddhav Thackeray, is leading with nearly 16,993 votes in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, as per early trends. The 29-year-old Thackeray scion is pitted against NCP's Suresh Mane. The grandson of Bal Thackeray is standing from the prestigious Worli seat in south-central Mumbai.

Aaditya Thackeray is the first member from the Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray after Shalini Thackeray, the wife of Jeetendra Thackeray, a cousin of MNS founder Raj Thackeray, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Counting of votes for all the 288 Assembly segments began at 8 am on Thursday at 269 locations in the state, an official said.

Exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government in the state.

Around 25,000 personnel are deployed on counting duty, an election official said, adding police have also made adequate arrangements to ensure a smooth counting process.

The polling held on Monday saw a voter turnout of 61.13 per cent, a dip from the 63.20 per cent recorded in 2014, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

