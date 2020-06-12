Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Dhananjay Munde third state minister to be infected with COVID-19

Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde has been tested COVID-19 positive. His test reports came on Thursday night. As per local media reports, he doesn't have any symptoms of the disease though, adding that five of his employees, comprising his two drivers, personal helpers and his cook also tested positive for coronavirus.

However, all of them including Munde are asymptomatic.

Munde is the third minister in Maharashtra to test COVID-19 positive as the state is grappling with the highest count of coronavirus cases in the country.

Before Munde, Minister of Housing Jitendra Awhad and Senior Congress leader and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan also tested COVID-19 positive and have also recovered.

Munde has been quite active with a lot of his political engagements of late. He attended a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday and also inaugurated a throat swab testing lab in Beed district.

With over 97,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to be on edge. The state has the most active cases with nearly 48,000 people infected and is also the worst-hit in India with a total of 3,590 deaths so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 47.02 per cent while the fatality (death) rate is at 3.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for the first time, taking the country's tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data.

