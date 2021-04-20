Maharashtra got to tighten COVID curbs; grocery shops, markets to open for 4 hrs

The Maharashtra government has added more curbs to the ongoing COVID-19 curfew across the state on Tuesday, April 20 in the wake of an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases.

The state government has further restrained grocery shops, food outlets and raw material shops and permitted them to operate only between 7 am and 11 am.

Maharashtra curfew: What are the new curbs?

1. All grocery, vegetable shops, bakeries, fruit vendors, confectionaries, dairies, all types of good shops (comprising muton, poultry, chicken, fish and eggs), stores pertaining to agricultural implements and farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for people as well as organisations can remain open only between 7 am and 11 am.

2. Home delivery from the said stores however may be permitted between 7 am to 8 pm. The timings, however, are subject to change by the local authority.

3. The local Disaster Management authorities are also permitted to include any additional firms or services to the essential category under Section (2) of the April 13 order of the Maharashtra government.

4. The Maharashtra government has further stated that all other curbs will be in accordance with the April 13 directive.

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on April 13 addressed the state and announced sweeping curbs, restricting the movement of people and all non-essential activities.