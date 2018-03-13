Maharashtra government agrees to farmers' demands on right to forest land, loan waiver

The BJP-led government in Maharashtra gave in to most demands of agitating farmers in Mumbai on Monday. A group of about 35,000 farmers walked down from Nashik to Mumbai to gherao the Vidhan Sabha and demand unconditional waiver of loans, electricity bills, and updated minimum support price, beside others.
Speaking to the reporters on Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: "A meeting was held with representatives of farmers and adivasis at Vidhan Bhawan and we have agreed to set up a committee to allot agricultural land to tribals. We have accepted almost all their demands."
The farmers led by the Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha termed this as a "historic struggle" and a "historic victory". The protest march saw support pouring in from political parties and people across the country.
What the farmers are fighting for
The farmers' march saw extensive support pouring in from locals as well as all major political parties, such as the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (Raj Thackeray) and Shiv Sena. Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "The mammoth #FarmersMarchToMumbai is a stunning example of people's power. The Congress party stands with the Farmers & Tribals marching to protest against the Central & State Govts. I appeal to PM Modi and the CM to not stand on ego and to accept their just demands."
The farmers were ferried back to Nashik on a special train from Mumbai to Bhusawal.
