Maharashtra government raises concern over low e-way bill generation

The states are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to compliance of the inter-state e-way Bill, which came into force from 1 April.

The Maharashtra State Tax department has issued a circular hinting that some transporters in the state might be transporting goods without e-way bill and therefore has asked the transporters to comply with the e-way bill provisions.

According to the circular issued on 4 April, the number of e-ways bills generated in Maharashtra on 3 April was 1,00,938 compared to 1,75,851 generated by Gujarat. The circular says that this is far less given the number of transporters enrolled in Gujarat has 1980 compared to 2669 in Maharashtra.

The circular says that given the poor numbers it is likely that many transporters in the state are moving goods without generating e-way bills. It also warned transporters that any unauthorised movement of goods would be dealt with strictly.

"Data analysis will be the focus of the government to ensure that correct GST is collected. Also, E way bill being an anti evasion measure, it becomes crucial for tax payers to comply with the law," says Anita Rastogi, partner, indirect taxes, PwC.

According to the government, a total of 11,18,292 taxpayers have registered on e-way Bill Portal. Further 20,057 transporters have enrolled themselves on the e-way Bill Portal. More than sixty three lakh e-Way Bills have been successfully generated till 9 April. Though the number would go up substantially when e-way bills for intra-state transportation of goods is also required.

The successful implementation of e-way bill is very crucial as both the states and the centre consider it as an important anti-evasion provision to check tax leakages. The government, which is already facing continuous drop in monthly GST collections, hopes to see improvement on this front after the e-way bill is implemented.

The GST collection figure for February was at Rs 89,264 crore. Overall in the eight months since July, the government has collected Rs 7.17 lakh crore, averaging Rs 89,700 crore a month. In the first couple of months, the collection was over Rs 93,000 crore, even reaching a figure of over Rs 95,000 crore in the month of October.

Under the new rule, any transporter moving goods more than Rs 50,000 has to generate e-way bill. While right now only inter-state transfer of goods need to generate e-way bill, from 15 April e-way bill for intra-state movement of goods would also be started in staggered manner. In the first phase, five states -- Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh -- would implement the intra-state e-way bill from 15 April.