Will rupee fall to 80 against dollar? Well, Maharashtra govt thinks so!

As politics takes centre stage over the falling price of Indian rupee against US Dollar, the government of Maharashtra is anticipating that the domestic currency would further dip to 80 mark against the greenback.

The state government on Tuesday published a corrigendum for procuring a new chopper for Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, where the it corrected the earlier price of rupee from 70 to 80 per US dollar. The earlier notification was issued on May 8, 2018. India Today is in possession of the latest corrigendum dated September 11, 2018.

After Devendra Fadnavis miraculously escaped a helicopter mishap in Latur last year, followed by a couple of similar technical snags, the state government had decided to buy a Sikorsky S76-D helicopter for him. The notification in this regard was issued on May 8, 2018. The initial cost mentioned in the first notification was Rs 127.11 crore. Now with the fall in rupee, the state govt has anticipated that the rupee will further fall to 80 rupees and the new cost of the chopper would shoot up to Rs 145.27 crore.

The corrigendum issue by the General Administration department (GAD) mentions that the change is being made due to the rise in the value of US dollar as compared to the rupee.

Meanwhile, the change in chopper's price has already led to politicking as Mumbai congress President Sanjay Nirupam has raised doubts over the whole purchase. "Either the govt accepts that the rupee is going to fall further or else the steep rise on the price smells of a scam", Nirupam said.

Leader of opposition in the legislative assembly, Radha krishna Vikhe Patil, slammed the government, saying that the priority of the government should now be to bring down fuel prices and provide relief to common man and not buying helicopters.