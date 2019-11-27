Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Shiv Sena to invite PM Modi, Amit Shah for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

The situation in Maharashtra took a completely new turn on Tuesday after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test for BJP. Following that, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance chose Uddhav Thackeray as the leader. The newly appointed pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolmbkar administered oath to the newly-elected MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday.

Thackeray will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister on Thursday. On Tuesday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar who pledged his support to the BJP government resigned as Deputy CM, following which Devendra Fadnavis stepped down as the Chief Minister. The tripartite alliance, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, staked claim to form the government and offer Governor BS Koshyari a letter of support from 166 MLAs.

Follow the live updates here:

11:40 am: Sharad Pawar will finalise the list of leaders to be invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Sources say that invitations for the oath-taking ceremony will be handed out after 1pm.

11:20 am: "Party will decide on my role. I changed my decision after the Supreme Court order and after I spoke to my party colleagues," says Ajit Pawar.

11:08 am: Sanjay Raut tells India Today TV that PM Modi and Amit Shah will be invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

11:00 am: "It was an assault on the office of Rasthrapathi to wake him up at 4.00 am to sign an order revoking President's Rule. Why could it not have waited until 9.00 am in the morning? People who observe the evolution of Parliamentary democracy will agree that complex, diverse, plural societies are best governed by coalitions that learn to compromise and agree on a Common Minimum Programme. Warm greetings to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Coalition government. Please subordinate your individual party interests and work together to implement the common interests of the three parties - farmers' welfare, investment, employment, social justice and women and child welfare," said Chidambaram.

10:45 am: "What will remain in memory of Constitution Day 2019 is the most egregious violation of the Constitution in Maharashtra between November 23 and November 26, 2019," said P Chidambaram in a tweet posted by his family.

10:30 am: "I have nothing to say (right now), I will speak at the right time. I had said earlier also, I am in the NCP and I will remain in the NCP. There is no reason to create confusion," said Ajit Pawar.

9:50 am: "Don't be surprised if Shiv Sena comes to power even in Delhi," said Sanjay Raut. ""Maine kaha tha hamara surya yaan mantrale ke chhate manjil par safely land karega, tab sab hass rahe the. Lekin humaare surya yaan ka safe landing ho gaya. Aane wale samay mein agar ye surya yaan Delhi mein bhi utre toh aapko aashcharya nahi hoga," he said.

9:40 am: Congress President Balasaheb Thorat in Mumbai: "No decision has been taken on who will be deputy CM."

9:29 am: The swearing-in ceremony of 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday is a rare occasion as the House assembled for the session without formation of agovernment and appointment of chief minister. "The floor test is also then conducted immediately or in the following session. In the present case, no chief minister has been administered oath, but the swearing-in ceremony of House members is being held," State Vidhan Bhawan's in-charge secretary Rajendra Bhagawat noted.

9:19 am: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former CM Devendra Fadnavis, says "will come back".

9:17 am: Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.

9:14 am: Visuals of Supriya Sule welcoming Ajit Pawar.

9:06 am: Aaditya Thackeray offers prayers at Siddhivinayak temple.

9:02 am: Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe: "We are happy that finally the dream of Balasaheb ji Thackeray is being fulfilled. 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will be led by Uddhav Thackeray, guided by Sharad Pawar and Sonia ji madam has made immense contribution to it, so we will do great work for Maharashtra."

9:00 am: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, at the assembly in Mumbai: "We are happy that Ajit Pawar has come back. He is also here today. He is a part of NCP. Going forward, we would work under his guidance."

8:55 am: "This day comes with a big responsibility," says Supriya Sule.

8:50 am: NCP MP Supriya Sule greets Ajit Pawar, party MLA Rohit Pawar at Vidhan Bhawan entrance.

8:45 am: Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aaditya Thackeray among those administered oath as MLAs.