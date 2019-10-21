scorecardresearch
Maharashtra, Haryana Elections Live Updates: 44.80% voter turnout recorded in both states till 4 pm

Maharashtra Haryana Assembly Elections: While, Haryana saw a turnout of 50.59%, Maharashtra witnessed 43.67% voting. There are a total of 90 and 288 Assembly seats in both the states.

Maharashtra Haryana Assembly Elections: A total of 44.80% voters turned up at polling booths in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana till 4 pm. Maharashtra Haryana Assembly Elections: A total of 44.80% voters turned up at polling booths in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana till 4 pm.

Maharashtra Haryana Assembly Elections: A total of 44.80% voters turned up at polling booths in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana till 4 pm. While, Haryana saw a turnout of 50.59%, Maharashtra witnessed 43.67% voting. There are a total of 90 and 288 Assembly seats in both the states. While Modi-led BJP and its allies will try to retain power in both the states, Congress and other regional parties like NCP, INLD, Jannayak Janata Party are hoping to give a tough fight to the ruling party.

Maharashtra has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. In the 2014 elections, the saffron party won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena-63, the Congress-42 and the NCP-41.

In Haryana, BJP had emerged victorious on 47 seats in 2014. INLD won 19 seats and came in second place, while the Congress could win just 15 seats. This time, Haryana has over 1.83 crore voters, including 85 lakh women and 252 transgenders. Polling in both states will start from 7 am to 6 pm. The ECI has put up a tight security arrangement to ensure no untoward incident happens during the Assembly polls. Counting of votes will be on October 24.

4.50 pm: Salman Khan reaches a polling station in Bandra (West) to cast his vote.

4.15 pm: Haji Ibrahim Aleem Joad, a 102-year-old man reached a polling station in Lohegaon, Pune to cast his vote along with his family. "I was admitted to hospital for 4 days but today I'm here to cast my vote. I urge everyone to come forward & vote," he said.

4.00 pm: Maharashtra records 43.67% voter turnout till 3 pm while Haryana logs 50.59% polling, according to EC's voting app 'Voter Turnout'.

3.55 pm: Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cast their votes at polling station in Juhu, Mumbai.

3.40 pm: BJP MP from Gurdaspur and actor Sunny Deol reaches a polling station at Juhu to cast his vote.

3.25 pm: Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri reach a polling station at Bandra (West) to cast their votes.

3.04 pm: "There was some issue in an electronic voting machine (EVM) at polling booth number 62 of Worli Assembly constituency but the machine has been replaced and voting is going on," said Sushma Satpute, Election Commission officer at Worli.

2.55 pm: Actor Deepika Padukone reaches a polling station at Bandra (West) to cast her vote.

2.52 pm: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar reach a polling station in Mumbai to cast their vote.

2.49 pm: The voting percentage across 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was recorded at 30.89% till 1 pm.

2.45 pm: Actors Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan reach a polling booth in Andheri (West) to cast their votes.

2.38 pm: "BJP is going to form govt in both the states, Haryana & Maharashtra. We are confident that people will continue to support Prime Minister Modi, his philosophy & his policies," Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said.

2.33 pm: Six people got injured in a violent clash between BJP and Congress workers in Nuh, Mewat. The workers pelted stones at each other, however, the situation is under control now, India Today reported.

2.28 pm: Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda takes a jibe at Haryana CM ML Khattar's bicycle ride

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Monday took a jibe at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's cycle ride to a polling booth in Rohtak. Calling it a 'Jumla', Hooda said, "For 5 years he did not ride on anything else other than a helicopter, all these acts on the polling day are just jumlas."

2.16 pm: Manoj Tiwari clarifies why Sapna Chaudhary did not campaign for BJP in Haryana

Delhi BJP Chief and MP Manoj Tiwari Monday cleared the air on why popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary has not campaigned for BJP in the state of Haryana. "Sapna Chaudhary is in the BJP only. She is a industrious worker of the party. Sapna Chaudhary campaigned in Delhi during Lok Sabha elections. She did not promote anyone in Haryana. If some people are trying to win by putting up posters of our leaders then the public is sensible enough to know the truth," he clarified. Chaudhary who joined the BJP recently, canvassed for rival candidate Gopal Kanda in Haryana Assembly elections, embarrassing the party.

2.00 pm: The state Congress unit of Maharashtra Monday complained to the Election Commission (EC) about faulty EVMs at some polling booths in Ratnagiri and Bhandara districts. The EVM glitches led to delay in polling at some booths in the said districts, an official told India Today. The party also sent 187 complaints to EC about the malfunctioning in the EVMs.

1.55 pm: Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini arrives at a polling booth in Mumbai's Andheri (West) to cast her vote.

1.50 pm: Pro-farmer outfit candidate shot at, thrashed in Maharashtra's Amravati district

A candidate of pro-farmer outfit Swabhimani Paksha was shot at by three motorcycle-borne masked men in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Monday. He was attacked when he was going in a car, they assailants also pulled him out of the vehicle and beat him up, police told India Today.

1.45 pm: "Today's hero is Khanna ji (man standing next to her),he had served in Army. He is 93 & came out to vote. It is an inspiration,request people to come out and vote,if at 93 he can vote,who is stopping you?" said Union Minister Smriti Irani after casting her vote in Mumbai.

1.40 pm: "Don't need to look anywhere else for my  #MondayMojo Casting your vote is once of the most empowering experiences in life. And it's the privilege of living in a democracy--a privilege we often take for granted," tweeted Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

1.34 pm: "A show-cause notice was issued to the candidate, he replied saying, 'video was edited'. Matter is being investigated," said Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal on viral video of BJP candidate Bakshish Singh in Which he allegedly said 'every vote on EVM is for BJP'.

1.25 pm: Union Minister Smriti Irani casts her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.

1.10 pm: "I request everyone to come out and vote in large numbers, this is a celebration of democracy," NCP Chief Sharad Pawar after casting his vote in Mumbai.

1.00 pm: Actor Govinda arrives with wife Sunita to cast their vote at a polling booth in Andheri (West).

12.55 pm: Sachin Tendulkar casts his vote along with wife Anjali and their son Arjun at a polling station in Bandra (West).

12.36 pm: Senior citizen waits to get a glimpse of Smriti Irani at Mumbai's polling booth

A 93-year old man finally got to meet Union Minister Smriti Irani at a polling booth in Mumbai. The nonagenarian fondly called Khanna uncle gifted her fruits.

12.30 pm: "Considering the amount of work & development that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has done in last 5 years in Maharashtra, I am sure we will have a record-breaking victory in Maharashtra Assembly elections," said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

12.15 pm: Former Indian Hockey captain and BJP candidate from Pehowa, Haryana, Sandeep Singh arrives at a polling station in Kurukshetra to cast his vote.

12.10 pm: People look for leaders who they know can solve their problem: Sharad pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief spoke to Media after voting in Mumbai and said that people want to vote leaders who can solve their issues. When asked about dynastic politics, Pawar said, "People look for leaders who they know can solve their problems." When asked about the voting percentage going down and if it will help NCP in any way, he said, "It does not make a difference, we will win." Reporters also asked him about BJP's claims to be a corruption-free government, Pawar stated, "There have been many cases of corruption that have been pointed out. But when they give clean chit to themselves, then what can we expect? There has been no judicial inquiry." On being asked to predict the poll outcome, the NCP chief refused to forecast any figure adding that he is no jyotishi (astrologer).

12.00 pm: Former Haryana CM and Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda casts his vote at a polling station in Rohtak, Haryana.

11.56 am: Haryana leaders ditch cars, adopt eco-friendly modes of travel to cast votes

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala and his family arrived at a polling both on a tractor.

11.44 am: Veteran actor Prem Chopra and Director-lyricist Gulzar cast their votes at a polling booth in Bandra (West).

11.30 am: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived with wife Rashmi and sons Aditya and Tejas to cast their vote at a polling booth in Bandra (East). Aditya Thackeray is contesting elections from Worli constituency in Maharashtra.

11.16 am: Voter turnout is 8.92 per cent in Haryana and 5.77 per cent in Maharashtra till 10am.

11.10 am: I am sure people will make the right decision while voting: Piyush Goyal

"We have given corruption-free governments in both Maharashtra and Haryana. I am sure people will make the right decision while voting. We have taken strong decisions like 370 which people have seen. Agriculture crisis is being dealt with and it will take some time," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

"I am confident that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats, opposition has lost all credibility and is nowhere in the contest. People are with Modi ji and Fadnavis ji," he added.

11.04 am: The Election commission makes special arrangements for Senior citizens in Maharashtra

The Election Commission (EC) has made special arrangements for senior citizens to cast their votes in the state of Maharashtra. School children in uniform are helping elderly voters by taking them inside the polling booths and escorting them out as well.

10.56 am: "Voting is underway peacefully across the state. Opposition parties including Congress have already lost and have left the battleground, their tall claims have no value," said Haryana CM ML Khattar after casting his vote in Karnal.

10.50 am: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at a polling booth in Nagpur with wife Amruta and mother Sarita to cast their votes.

10.46 am: Actor Ritesh Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souze arrived at a polling both in Latur to cast their votes with their family. His brothers Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh are fighting elections on Congress tickets from Latur city and Latur rural constituencies, respectively.

10.43 am: Actor Madhuri Dixit casts her vote at a polling booth in Bandra (West).

10.33 am: Power cut reported at a polling station in Pune's Shivaji Nagar

10.31 am: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar comes on a bicycle to a polling booth in Karnal.

10.30 am: Former tennis player Mahesh Bhupati arrives with wife and actor Lara Dutta to cast their vote at a polling booth in Bandra (West).

10.24 am: Actor Aamir Khan arrives at a polling booth in Bandra (West) to cast his vote. "I appeal to all citizens of Maharashtra to come out and vote in large numbers," the actor said.

10.20 am: Former Home Minister and Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde came to cast his vote along with wife and daughter at a polling booth in Solapur.

10.13 am: Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are not competition, says former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

10.05 am: Haryana: District-wise voter turnout

The voter turnout in Haryana was marginally better than in Maharashtra. The voting corssed the 9% mark in Rohtak district, while the districts of Yamunanagar and Fatehabad saw a voter turnout of 7% by 9 am.

9.57 am: Maharashtra: District-wise voter turnout

Around 6% of voters had excercised their franchise by 9 am in Kolhapur. The numbers in terms of voter turnout are poor in the state. Nandurbar district witness a 0 per cent voter turnout, while other districts witnessed 1-2% polling. The city of Mumbai saw a voter turnout of 1.61%.

9.50 am: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra will win around 225 seats, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

9.45 am: People arrive to vote amid heavy rain in Latur, Maharashtra

9.30 am: 5% voter turnout till 9 am in 10 assembly constituencies of Mumbai city district

9.07 am: NCP leader Supriya Sule casts her vote in Baramati. The NCP-Congress alliance is trying to regain power in Maharashtra this time.

9.04 am: Yogeshwar Dutt casts his vote: The Olympian wrestler is contesting on a BJP ticket this time from Baroda.

9.01 am: BJP's Babita Phogat casts her vote

Voting underway at polling booth 128-129 in Balali village of Charkhi Dadri constituency. Wrestler Babita Phogat is contesting on a BJP ticket from here against Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan.

 

8.48 am: How to check polling booth

Whether you are a first-time voter or not, there are a few things you must keep in mind when you head to the polling booth. Before going for voting, you must check if your name is on the voter list, without which you will not be able to cast your vote.

8.42 am: TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Adampur, castes her vote

8.26 am: Union Minister Piyush Goyal casts his vote; says confident that BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win

8.25 am: Nitin Gadkari and wife Kanchan cast vote in Nagpur

8.06 am: NCP leader Ajit Pawar casts vote

8.01 am: Congress will get the majority: Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda says Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are not factors in the Assembly polls,  and that the contest is between Congress & BJP.

7.59 am: Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro casts his vote

7.58 am: Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote

7.49 am: PM Modi on Haryana Assembly Elections 2019

7.43 am: Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

"I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy," says PM Modi.

Videos