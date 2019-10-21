Maharashtra, Haryana Elections Live Updates: 44.80% voter turnout recorded in both states till 4 pm

Maharashtra Haryana Assembly Elections: A total of 44.80% voters turned up at polling booths in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana till 4 pm. While, Haryana saw a turnout of 50.59%, Maharashtra witnessed 43.67% voting. There are a total of 90 and 288 Assembly seats in both the states. While Modi-led BJP and its allies will try to retain power in both the states, Congress and other regional parties like NCP, INLD, Jannayak Janata Party are hoping to give a tough fight to the ruling party.

Maharashtra has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. In the 2014 elections, the saffron party won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena-63, the Congress-42 and the NCP-41.

In Haryana, BJP had emerged victorious on 47 seats in 2014. INLD won 19 seats and came in second place, while the Congress could win just 15 seats. This time, Haryana has over 1.83 crore voters, including 85 lakh women and 252 transgenders. Polling in both states will start from 7 am to 6 pm. The ECI has put up a tight security arrangement to ensure no untoward incident happens during the Assembly polls. Counting of votes will be on October 24.

4.50 pm: Salman Khan reaches a polling station in Bandra (West) to cast his vote.

Salman Khan cast vote at a polling vote in Bandra (West), Mumbai. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/n1q0g3MBhz - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

4.15 pm: Haji Ibrahim Aleem Joad, a 102-year-old man reached a polling station in Lohegaon, Pune to cast his vote along with his family. "I was admitted to hospital for 4 days but today I'm here to cast my vote. I urge everyone to come forward & vote," he said.

Pune: Haji Ibrahim Aleem Joad, a 102-year-old man cast vote along with his family at a polling booth in Lohegaon, says," I was admitted to hospital for 4 days but today I'm here to cast my vote. I urge everyone to come forward & vote." #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/icJK3OhcWy - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

4.00 pm: Maharashtra records 43.67% voter turnout till 3 pm while Haryana logs 50.59% polling, according to EC's voting app 'Voter Turnout'.

3.55 pm: Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cast their votes at polling station in Juhu, Mumbai.

Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leave after casting their vote at a polling booth in Juhu, Mumbai. #MaharashtraAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/ABPO6Be6rk - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

3.40 pm: BJP MP from Gurdaspur and actor Sunny Deol reaches a polling station at Juhu to cast his vote.

BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol cast his vote at a polling booth in Juhu, Mumbai. #MaharashtraAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/LKMpzM9H6A - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

3.25 pm: Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri reach a polling station at Bandra (West) to cast their votes.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri cast their votes at polling booth no 177 in Bandra West, Mumbai. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/kp6kt9IYWw - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

3.04 pm: "There was some issue in an electronic voting machine (EVM) at polling booth number 62 of Worli Assembly constituency but the machine has been replaced and voting is going on," said Sushma Satpute, Election Commission officer at Worli.

2.55 pm: Actor Deepika Padukone reaches a polling station at Bandra (West) to cast her vote.

Deepika Padukone after casting her vote at a polling booth in Bandra (West), Mumbai. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/A5uiWkPVms - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

2.52 pm: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar reach a polling station in Mumbai to cast their vote.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar after casting their vote at a polling booth in Mumbai. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/JQXSL5sxUJ - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

2.49 pm: The voting percentage across 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was recorded at 30.89% till 1 pm.

The polling percentage across 288 Assembly Constituencies in Maharashtra is 30.89% till 1 pm. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/YoAWRuKggC - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

2.45 pm: Actors Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan reach a polling booth in Andheri (West) to cast their votes.

Mumbai: Actors Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, leave after casting their vote at a polling booth in Andheri (West). #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/M0FRWQqxCv - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

2.38 pm: "BJP is going to form govt in both the states, Haryana & Maharashtra. We are confident that people will continue to support Prime Minister Modi, his philosophy & his policies," Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said.

2.33 pm: Six people got injured in a violent clash between BJP and Congress workers in Nuh, Mewat. The workers pelted stones at each other, however, the situation is under control now, India Today reported.

2.28 pm: Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda takes a jibe at Haryana CM ML Khattar's bicycle ride

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Monday took a jibe at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's cycle ride to a polling booth in Rohtak. Calling it a 'Jumla', Hooda said, "For 5 years he did not ride on anything else other than a helicopter, all these acts on the polling day are just jumlas."

2.16 pm: Manoj Tiwari clarifies why Sapna Chaudhary did not campaign for BJP in Haryana

Delhi BJP Chief and MP Manoj Tiwari Monday cleared the air on why popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary has not campaigned for BJP in the state of Haryana. "Sapna Chaudhary is in the BJP only. She is a industrious worker of the party. Sapna Chaudhary campaigned in Delhi during Lok Sabha elections. She did not promote anyone in Haryana. If some people are trying to win by putting up posters of our leaders then the public is sensible enough to know the truth," he clarified. Chaudhary who joined the BJP recently, canvassed for rival candidate Gopal Kanda in Haryana Assembly elections, embarrassing the party.

2.00 pm: The state Congress unit of Maharashtra Monday complained to the Election Commission (EC) about faulty EVMs at some polling booths in Ratnagiri and Bhandara districts. The EVM glitches led to delay in polling at some booths in the said districts, an official told India Today. The party also sent 187 complaints to EC about the malfunctioning in the EVMs.

1.55 pm: Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini arrives at a polling booth in Mumbai's Andheri (West) to cast her vote.

#MaharashtraAssemblyPolls: Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini casts her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai's Andheri (West). pic.twitter.com/xkCxLAhq0r - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

1.50 pm: Pro-farmer outfit candidate shot at, thrashed in Maharashtra's Amravati district

A candidate of pro-farmer outfit Swabhimani Paksha was shot at by three motorcycle-borne masked men in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Monday. He was attacked when he was going in a car, they assailants also pulled him out of the vehicle and beat him up, police told India Today.

1.45 pm: "Today's hero is Khanna ji (man standing next to her),he had served in Army. He is 93 & came out to vote. It is an inspiration,request people to come out and vote,if at 93 he can vote,who is stopping you?" said Union Minister Smriti Irani after casting her vote in Mumbai.

Union Minister Smriti Irani after casting her vote: Today's hero is Khanna ji (man standing next to her),he had served in Army. He is 93 & came out to vote. It is an inspiration,request people to come out and vote,if at 93 he can vote,who is stopping you?#MaharashtraAssemblyPolls https://t.co/56MkPFUeuk pic.twitter.com/Cy1x8Ioofu - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

1.40 pm: "Don't need to look anywhere else for my #MondayMojo Casting your vote is once of the most empowering experiences in life. And it's the privilege of living in a democracy--a privilege we often take for granted," tweeted Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

Don't need to look anywhere else for my #MondayMojo Casting your vote is once of the most empowering experiences in life. And it's the privilege of living in a democracy--a privilege we often take for granted. pic.twitter.com/3YmAPA3vgQ - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 21, 2019

1.34 pm: "A show-cause notice was issued to the candidate, he replied saying, 'video was edited'. Matter is being investigated," said Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal on viral video of BJP candidate Bakshish Singh in Which he allegedly said 'every vote on EVM is for BJP'.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer,Anurag Agarwal on viral video of BJP candidate Bakshish Singh (in pic 2) in which he allegedly said 'every vote on EVM is for BJP': A show-cause notice was issued to the candidate, he replied saying, 'video was edited'. Matter is being investigated pic.twitter.com/qcmtXxbmIz - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

1.25 pm: Union Minister Smriti Irani casts her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.

Union Minister Smriti Irani after casting her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/o1NUcbDYIa - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

1.10 pm: "I request everyone to come out and vote in large numbers, this is a celebration of democracy," NCP Chief Sharad Pawar after casting his vote in Mumbai.

#WATCH Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar after casting his vote in Mumbai: I request everyone to come out and vote in large numbers, this is a celebration of democracy. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/V920UfLZr9 - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

1.00 pm: Actor Govinda arrives with wife Sunita to cast their vote at a polling booth in Andheri (West).

#MaharashtraAssemblyPolls: Actor Govinda & wife Sunita cast their vote at a polling booth in Andheri (West). pic.twitter.com/7Jr3XkUgDA - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

12.55 pm: Sachin Tendulkar casts his vote along with wife Anjali and their son Arjun at a polling station in Bandra (West).

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and their son Arjun after casting their vote at a polling booth in Bandra (West). #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/SCMPcCOy03 - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

12.36 pm: Senior citizen waits to get a glimpse of Smriti Irani at Mumbai's polling booth

A 93-year old man finally got to meet Union Minister Smriti Irani at a polling booth in Mumbai. The nonagenarian fondly called Khanna uncle gifted her fruits.

12.30 pm: "Considering the amount of work & development that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has done in last 5 years in Maharashtra, I am sure we will have a record-breaking victory in Maharashtra Assembly elections," said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: Considering the amount of work & development that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has done in last 5 years in Maharashtra, I am sure we will have a record-breaking victory in #MaharashtraAssemblyElections. pic.twitter.com/TgtfozUMQ3 - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

12.15 pm: Former Indian Hockey captain and BJP candidate from Pehowa, Haryana, Sandeep Singh arrives at a polling station in Kurukshetra to cast his vote.

Haryana: Former Indian Hockey captain and BJP candidate from Pehowa, Sandeep Singh (in orange turban), casts his vote at a polling booth in Kurukshetra. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/zOjzGPC5Uj - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

12.10 pm: People look for leaders who they know can solve their problem: Sharad pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief spoke to Media after voting in Mumbai and said that people want to vote leaders who can solve their issues. When asked about dynastic politics, Pawar said, "People look for leaders who they know can solve their problems." When asked about the voting percentage going down and if it will help NCP in any way, he said, "It does not make a difference, we will win." Reporters also asked him about BJP's claims to be a corruption-free government, Pawar stated, "There have been many cases of corruption that have been pointed out. But when they give clean chit to themselves, then what can we expect? There has been no judicial inquiry." On being asked to predict the poll outcome, the NCP chief refused to forecast any figure adding that he is no jyotishi (astrologer).

12.00 pm: Former Haryana CM and Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda casts his vote at a polling station in Rohtak, Haryana.

#HaryanaAssemblyPolls: Senior Congress leader & former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda casts his vote at a polling booth in Rohtak. pic.twitter.com/5X2exBQPUs - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

11.56 am: Haryana leaders ditch cars, adopt eco-friendly modes of travel to cast votes

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala and his family arrived at a polling both on a tractor.

#HaryanaAssemblyPolls: Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala & his family arrive on a tractor, to cast their votes at a polling booth in Sirsa. pic.twitter.com/K9EHSM6klA - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

11.44 am: Veteran actor Prem Chopra and Director-lyricist Gulzar cast their votes at a polling booth in Bandra (West).

Mumbai: Veteran actor Prem Chopra and Director-lyricist Gulzar leave after casting their votes at a polling booth in Bandra(West) #MaharashtraElections2019 pic.twitter.com/Lj8zBms7EB - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

11.30 am: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived with wife Rashmi and sons Aditya and Tejas to cast their vote at a polling booth in Bandra (East). Aditya Thackeray is contesting elections from Worli constituency in Maharashtra.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and sons Aditya and Tejas, after casting their vote in Bandra(East). Aditya Thackeray is a candidate from Worli constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/nleuDjis35 - ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

11.16 am: Voter turnout is 8.92 per cent in Haryana and 5.77 per cent in Maharashtra till 10am.