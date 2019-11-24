Maharashtra govt formation: 24-hour breather to BJP-Ajit Pawar; SC to resume hearing on Monday morning

Maharashtra govt formation: The Supreme Court on Sunday said that it will continue the hearing of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress writ plea seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to swear-in BJP Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister of the state on Monday.

The SC asked the solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce letters of the governor on Monday morning at 10:30 am for passing orders.

The apex court also issued notice to the Centre, Maharashtra govt, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar following the plea.

The SC bench comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna also rejected a plea for a composite floor test allowing rival claimants to prove majority on the floor of the house by a division.

On Saturday, the three parties submitted a writ plea requesting the top court to hear the matter on Sunday. They also demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse-trading" in the application.

The three parties sought a direction by the apex court to Koshyari to invite them to form government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.

The petitioners alleged that the governor acted in a "partisan manner" and allowed himself to be a "pawn in the BJP's illegal usurpation of power".

The parties further prayed for an "immediate floor test within 24 hours so as to avoid further horse trading and illegal maneuvers to somehow cobble up a majority from the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi)".

"It is submitted that the governor has acted in a partisan manner and made a mockery of the high office of governor," the plea said.

Koshyari's actions on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, "culminating to swearing in on November 23 are textbook example of the governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre", it said

Seeking quashing of the governor's decision inviting Fadnavis to form the government, the plea said it is "unconstitutional, arbitrary and illegal", and violates Article 14 of the Constitution.

