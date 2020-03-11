Make petrol Rs 60 per litre instead of destabilising govt': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

Amid the Madhya Pradesh government crisis, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that while the PM was busy ensuring the fall of an elected government, global oil prices tanked by 35 per cent. He asked if PM Modi would pass on the benefits of the price cut and ensure that fuel prices are below Rs 60 per litre.

Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60 per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2020

Fuel prices were decreased by Rs 2 per litre in major metropolitan cities across the nation. In Delhi, petrol prices were reduced by Rs 2.69 per litre to Rs 70.29 per litre, while diesel saw a Rs 2.33 cut to Rs 63.01 per litre. The main factor behind the drop in crude oil prices today is the biggest drop in oil prices in the past 30 years on Monday.

Crude oil prices fell about 25 per cent on Monday and bounced back up on Tuesday along with equities and other financial markets.

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is faced with the threat of collapse as senior Congress leader from the state, Jyotiraditya Scindia is all set to join the BJP today at 2 pm. Scindia called it quits with the Congress after party infighting over several issues.

To add to the woes of the Congress party, Scindia is likely to take 22 MLAs with him who are also likely to join BJP. Shivraj Chauhan's rise to power in the state seems imminent with one of the most important Congress leaders joining the saffron party.

