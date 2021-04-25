Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi urges Indians to get vaccinated, not to fall prey to rumours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's April Mann Ki Baat comes at a time when India is struggling with a devastating second coronavirus wave. The pandemic was the focus of PM Modi's radio address on Sunday. He asked Indians to get themselves vaccinated to collectively fight against the virus. The address comes after India reported the biggest rise of 3.49 lakh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday morning. Over 2,700 deaths were reported in the same period.

The Prime Minister said that the second wave of coronavirus has shaken the nation. "After successfully tackling the first wave of Covid-19, the country's morale was high but this storm has shaken the country," he said. PM Modi said that in order to tackle the crisis, he has held multiple meetings with experts from several fields including pharma industry and oxygen production.

PM Modi said that the second wave is testing one's patience and ability to bear pain. "I'm speaking to you at a time when Covid-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely," he said.

Health workers and doctors are fighting a major battle, he said, further commending doctors for using technology to offer consultations to patients. "Our health workers and doctors are currently fighting a major battle against Covid-19. In the past one year, they have had several kinds of experiences with the pandemic," he added.

PM Modi urged people to seek information on COVID-19 only from reliable sources. He urged Indians not to fall prey to rumours about vaccines. "I urge people to not fall prey to any rumour about the vaccine. You all must be aware that govt has sent free vaccines to all state govts. All people above 45 yrs of age can benefit from this. From May 1, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age," he said.

He asked the corporate sector to pitch in with vaccination. "Country's corporate sector can also participate in vaccine drive by getting their employees vaccinated. Government of India's free vaccination program will continue in future too. I request states to ensure benefits of this free vaccination program reaches as many people as possible," said PM Modi, further adding that the Centre is dedicated to taking forward the efforts of the state governments to tackle the current COVID-19 situation.

Also read: PM Modi to deliver 'Mann Ki Baat' address at 11 am

Also read: Mann Ki Baat: India has put up spirited fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi