Mann Ki Baat: India has put up spirited fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 75th Mann Ki Baat address today, thanked listeners for making his show a success. "It seems like just yesterday when in 2014 we began this journey called Mann Ki Baat. I want to thank all the listeners and those who have given inputs for the programme," he said. The PM said since the show's beginning in 2014, he talked about various issues and ideas. "You kept on connecting and we kept on adding something new," he added.

He said in March, the world is celebrating Women's Day. "Many women players secured records and medals in their name. India bagged top position during the ISSF World Cup shooting organised at Delhi. India also topped the gold medals tally," he said, adding that PV Sindhu won the Silver Medal in the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 Tournament. He also said recently, Mithali Raj also became the first Indian woman cricketer to have made 10,000 runs. "Many congratulations on her achievement," he added.

India's Nari Shakti is excelling on the sports field. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/pX6aeyTP4T PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 28, 2021 PM Modi said it was in March last year that the nation heard about "Janata Curfew". From very early on, the people of India have put up a spirited fight against COVID-19, he added. He said this time last year, the question was whether there would be a vaccine for COVID-19 and by when would it be rolled out. Today, the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India, he added. "In UP's Jaunpur, a 109-yr-old woman got herself vaccinated. Similarly, a 107-yr-old man in Delhi got himself vaccinated. We have to make people committed towards the mantra of 'Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi'," the PM opined. This time last year, the question was whether there would be a vaccine for COVID-19 and by when would it be rolled out.



Speaking on new ways of farming, PM Modi said many farmers are now getting into bee farming. "The people of Gurdum village in Darjeeling have taken up honey bee farming and today there is a significant demand for honey harvested by them. This is also increasing their income. They're helping in Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign," he opined.

He said Mann Ki Baat completes 75 episodes at a time when India is looking forward to marking our Amrut Mahotsav. "The sacrifices of our great freedom fighters must inspire us to think about our duties as a citizen. This is something Mahatma Gandhi talked about extensively," he said.

PM Modi also spoke about upcoming festivals in India. Be it Ugadi, or Puthandu, Gudi Padwa or Bihu, Navreh or Poila Boisakh or Baisakhi, the whole country will be drenched in the colour of zeal, enthusiasm and new expectations. At this time, Kerala also celebrates Vishu. "I extend best wishes to countrymen for these festivals," he said.

