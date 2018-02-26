Mercedes Benz launches new S class at Rs 1.33-1.37 crore

India's largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Monday launched the enhanced version of its flagship product, Mercedes-Benz S-Class at Rs 1.33-1.37 crore (ex showroom Delhi).

The car is powered by 3 litre 6 cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The petrol version has a maximum power output of 367 bhp and 500 NM of torque while the diesel engines makes 286 bhp and 600 NM. The maximum speed is limited at 250 kph in both versions.

Mercedes claims the diesel version meets the impending BS VI emission norms, two years ahead of the regulation in India. At the same time, it is also capable of running on currently available BS IV fuel.

Technological measures used in the new diesel engine leads to a reduction of emissions significantly, while introducing the most powerful diesel engine in Mercedes-Benz India's history.

It also features a raft of changes, both externally and internally, that reinforces its status as the benchmark among all flagship saloons. These include the latest generation of radar-based driving assistance systems that reduce the risk of accidents and enhance the protection of occupants as well as other road users. It also comes with enhanced comfort options via the class-leading Rear Seat Comfort Package and high luxury, technology and entertainment system packages that enriches the passenger experience.

First launched in 2000, S class competes with the likes of BMW 7 series, Audi A8 and Jaguar XJ but is the largest selling vehicle in its segment. So far, over 6700 units have been sold in India so far since its launch in 2000.

"True to its legacy, the S-Class has emulated its global success in India and has had a phenomenal run in the country. To continue and build on this success, we have introduced the new version of our flagship saloon, which reaffirms its leadership status," said Roland Folger, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

"This time round, it is not just intelligent, but also responsible luxury. By launching the first ever 'Made in India, for India' BS VI car, we have set a benchmark among all car manufacturers to support the Government in mitigating the rising pollution levels in the country. The new S-Class brings together luxury, design and technology that meet the highest standards of perfection, surpassing expectations for a vehicle of this class," Folger added.

Luxury car sales in India had grown at its fastest clip since 2012 with a near 17 percent jump in sales in 2017.

Mercedes had registered sales of 15,300 units during the year, a growth of 16 percent over 2016 retaining its crown at the top of the pie and was the only company to report five-digit sales for the year. Arch rival BMW reported a 24.6 percent growth at 9,800 units while Audi's tally was almost stagnant at 7,876 units.

This year however, the company expects a relatively subdued growth.

"2017 was a good year but it came off a low base year in 2016 which was more of a blip," Folger said. "This year we hope to grow strongly but it would be relatively subdued a subdued one."