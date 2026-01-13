HUDCO, Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Lombard GIC: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices snapped the five-day losing streak and ended higher on Monday amid positive cues around the India -US trade . The overall undertone remained positive. BSE Sensex gained 301.93 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 83,878.17, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 106.95 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 25,790.25.



Select buzzing financial stocks including Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco), Bank of Maharashtra and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Bank of Maharashtra | Hold | Target Price: Rs 67 | Stop Loss: Rs 60

Bank of Maharashtra continues to exhibit a positive technical structure. The stock is trading above its 20 and 50 DEMA, reflecting sustained buying interest and a healthy short-term trend. The DMI indicator shows dominance of the positive DI line, while ADX above the 30 mark confirms strengthening trend momentum. This combination suggests that bulls remain in control. Investors can continue to hold existing positions or consider fresh buying with a stop loss placed at 60 . On the upside, the stock has the potential to move towards the 67 zone in the near term.



Housing & Urban Development Corporation | Caution | Resistance: Rs 222 | Support: Rs 205

HUDCO is currently trading below its 20 and 50 DEMA, indicating short-term weakness. The DMI setup remains negative, while ADX around the 20 level suggests a mild but developing bearish bias. Given the lack of strong reversal signals, a wait-and-watch approach is advisable. Immediate support is placed near Rs 205, while resistance is seen around Rs 222.



ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company | Caution | Resistance: Rs 1,930 | Support: Rs 1,870

ICICI Lombard GIC is trading below its 20 and 50 DEMA, highlighting short-term pressure. The DMI remains negative with ADX near 23, indicating a weak but active downtrend. Until the stock reclaims its key moving averages, investors should maintain a cautious stance. Support is placed at Rs 1,870, while resistance is seen near Rs 1,930.