Mizoram Election Results 2018: Watch live coverage on Aaj Tak

The counting of votes for all 40 seats will begin at 8 am, which will decide fate of 209 candidates. Watch the results unfold LIVE on Aaj Tak. This year the ruling Congress party and Mizo National Front (MNF) are contesting in 40 seats whereas the BJP and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have put up 39 and 35 candidates.

Chief minister Lal Thanhawala-led Congress is looking to hold office for a third consecutive term. The crucial elections will determine whether the Congress keeps its last bastion in the Northeast safe against the MNF in the Mizoram. In the 2013 election, the Congress had won 34 seats, while the MNF and the Mizoram People's Conference got five and one seat, respectively.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the MNF may emerge as the single-largest party, which means the Congress may lose its last state in the Northeast. The exit polls by C-Voter predicted a hung assembly in Mizoram, with MNF likely to win 16-20 seats, the Congress to get 14-18 seats and 3-7 seats likely to go ZPM, which may emerge as king maker in post-poll scenario.