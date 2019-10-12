Modi-Xi meet updates: Start of new era in India-China relations, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Saturday after their free-wheeling discussions on Friday in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram. Recalibration of bilateral ties, combating terrorism were some of the issues discussed in the "open and cordial" talks that went on for around two-and-half hours.

On Saturday, the leaders met for the second day of discussions. India and China held one-on-one meetings and delegation level talks. After the discussions, both the sides will issue separate statements on the outcome of the summit.

"Both sides know that a lot is riding on the relationship and this is reflected in the summit being held on schedule despite speculations of its postponement in recent weeks," a senior official said.

Follow the Modi-Xi informal meet LIVE updates here:

1:15 pm: PM Modi bids farewell to President Xi.

12:45 pm: Silk portrait of President Jinping gifted by PM Modi.

8:10 am: "The discussion stressed over 150 minutes and it was well beyond the planned time for conversation. The discussions were very open and cordial. This was quality time that the two leaders spent together one-on-one," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said in a late Friday evening press conference.

8:08 am: External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar described the engagement between Modi and Xi on the first day of the informal summit as "highly productive".

There was no official word on whether Modi and Xi discussed the Kashmir issue. In a tweet following the dinner, Modi said he was delighted to spend time with Xi.

(PTI)

8:05 am: "The free flowing nature of the informal summit at the UNESCO world heritage site will continue and deepen contacts at the highest level and guide the future trajectory of India-China relationship," the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had tweeted.

8:00 am: Officials on both the sides said the focus of the Modi-Xi summit would be to move forward and chart a new pathway of development notwithstanding sharp differences between the two countries over several contentious issues.