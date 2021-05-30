Multiple petitions in SC for contempt of court proceedings against RBI Governor, others

Multiple petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court for initiating contempt of court proceedings against RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Indian Banks' Association (IBA) chief executive and others for allegedly not following the top court's order and declaring petitioners' account as non-performing assets (NPAs) in a matter related to loan moratorium.

The petitioners -- M/s Azeez Trading Company, Umrazz Trading Corporation, Ajay Hotel and Restaurant, Latur, Maharashtra -- have filed their plea through lawyer Vishal Tiwari and Advocate On Record (AOR) Abhigya, news agency ANI reported.

The petition alleged deliberate non-compliance with Supreme Court's order by respondendts Das and IBA chief executive.

Also read: COVID-19 impact: Govt widens scope of Emergency Credit Scheme to help small businesses

In its order passed on September 3, 2020, the Supreme Court had provided relief to borrower accounts which were under stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The contemptuous act of the respondents not only disobeyed the court's order but also caused severe irreparable damage and loss to the petitioners, the petition said.

"The petitioners have lost their image and has been defamed as the possession notice was published in the news papers of his locality which made the dignity of the petitioner lower," it added, and sought punishment for respondents for contempt of court.

Several petitions relating to the matter have already been filed before the Supreme Court.

Also read: Centre's FY22 GST compensation estimated to be higher than projected Rs 1.58 lakh cr: Opp-ruled states