Mumbai BeauMonde Towers fire: Deepika Padukone says she's safe, prays for firefighters

Massive fire boroke out in BeauMonde Towers located in Mumbai's Prabhadevi. According to reports, no casualties were reported so far and more than 95 residents were safely rescued. Reports mention six fire engines, five jumbo tankers and an ambulance carrying out firefighting and rescue operations. The fire graded as Level-3 broke out on the 33rd floor in the tower's B wing. Actress Deepika Padukone owns a flat in the complex.

You can follow the updates here:

18:05 pm: "Level - III fire in Beau Monde Towers at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli's Prabhadevi locality is contained. There is intense heat and fire in some pockets, but it is contained," says the fire department.

Level - III fire in Beau Monde Towers at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli's Prabhadevi locality is contained. There is intense heat and fire in some pockets, but it is contained: Fire Brigade #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/AnuIOp8EhO - ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

17:22 pm: Deepika Padukone says that she is safe and offers a prayer for the firefighters risking their lives.

I am safe.Thank You everyone.Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives... - Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 13, 2018

16:46 pm: According to Firstpost, this is the third time the same building has caught fire. The two other times were when the building was under construction.

16:34 pm: Visuals from the BeauMonde Towers at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Prabhadevi locality in Worli.

Spot Visuals: Level - III fire in Beau Monde Towers at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Prabhadevi locality in Worli: 10 fire tenders, 2 quick response vehicles, 5 water tankers, 2 ambulances present at the site. No casualties reported. Firefighting operations underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/OHt8CP2U3s - ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

16:31 pm: According to reports, the fire has now spread to the left side and the rear end of the tower. The top five floors are now engulfed in smoke. Rescue operations have been halted as the fire fighters are struggling to reach the height

16:00 pm: This is not the first instance of a fire catastrophe. According to an Indian Express report, around 29,140 fire incidents have been reported in the city from 2012/2013 till date. In these incidents, 293 people have lost their lives, while 925 have been injured. One of the most devastating fires occured last year at the city's Kamala Mills locality on December 29. The fire that originated in a pub led to the death of 14 people. The incident brought fire-safety violations rampant in the city under the scanner.

15:58 pm: Police to investigate cause of fire. Future course of action to be decided on the investigation, as per reports.

15:50 pm: Constructed by Sheth Builders, flats at the BeauMonde Towers stretch from 2,000-4,000 sq ft, depending on whether the flat is a 2BHK or a 5BHK. The market value of these flats range from Rs 16 crore to Rs 50 crore.

15:39 pm: According to reports Deepika Padukone is away for a shoot, while some members of her staff members were present at her place.

15:33 pm: Firefighting operations are underway.

Police personnel, at least 10 fire tenders, 5 jumbo tankers, 2 hydraulic platforms & ambulances present at Beau Monde Towers in Worli's Prabhadevi locality where a level-III fire broke out. Firefighting operations underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/XdMP6roNmC - ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

15:29 pm: Another video shows smoke billowing from the top of the tower.

#WATCH: Level III fire breaks out in Beau Monde Towers in Worli's Prabhadevi locality. Firefighting operations underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/su2hKDEGr3 - ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

15:24 pm: More visuals of the incident:

Level II fire which had broken out in Beau Monde Towers in Worli's Prabhadevi, now becomes a level III fire. Firefighting operations underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/sBub2FuLii - ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

15:18 pm: "Our staff & Fire Brigade is on the spot for assistance. They are trying their best to douse the fire and provide necessary help to people there," Mumbai Police tweeted.

Our staff & Fire Brigade is on the spot for assistance. They are trying their best to douse the fire and provide necessary help to people there. - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 13, 2018

15:16pm: Photos and videos of the incident are circulating on the social media. The Mumbai police have urged people to maintain peace and co-ordinate with the authorities.