Mumbai rain: Part of bridge near Andheri collapses; train services hit

A part of road over-bridge near Andheri West collapsed today due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. After the accident, train services of the Western Railway came to a halt leaving hundreds of passengers in lurch. Western Railway chief PRO Ravinder Bhakar informed that due to bridge collapse, overhead equipments were damaged and a team of engineers was pressed into action to restore it. "A part of the FOB has collapsed which resulted the halt in all our up and down services of Western Railway. Our officers have reached to the spot and accessing the situation," he said.

According to reports, 6 people were injured in the accident.

Local trains are running between Churchgate (in south Mumbai) and Bandra (in the western suburbs), and between Virar (located in neighbouring Palghar district) and Goregaon (western suburb). Due to collapse, all the services of Harbour line between Andheri and Bandra railway station were affected. The Central railway has extended routes of some local trains to clear extra rush from Ghatkopar station. Train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Bandra railway station are normal.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today asked the Mumbai police commissioner to ensure smooth traffic movement and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to increase its bus service for the convenience of commuters. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport is running 14 extra buses between Borivali and Churchgate and 39 buses on Western line route from Bandra to Andheri to handle the traffic affected by bridge collapse.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has directed the officials to speed up repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other depaerments. "I've ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety," he said.

Around 7.30 am, the part of East Western Railway ROB fell down towards Andheri east station. According to reports, incessant rain caused cracks in the bridge which later resulted in the collapse. Immediately after the incident, National Disaster Response Force team reached the spot and began the rescue operation.

Late last night, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and some neighbouring areas causing water-logging in low-lying areas and disruptions in vehicular movement on some roads.

Yesterday, a 35-year-old man was killed and two other persons were seriously injured when the compound wall of a housing society in Thane collapsed after heavy rains hit the city.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said that the 30-feet long compound wall of the society, located in Patlipada area on the city's Ghodbunder Road, collapsed on houses situated in the vicinity around midnight yesterday. A 29-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the in Kalwa.

(With inputs from PTI)