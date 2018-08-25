Mumbai to Goa luxury cruise ready to set sail from October 1

India's first luxury cruise line is ready to take on its maiden journey between Mumbai and Goa on October 1, according to a report by the Times of India. This will mark the revival of passenger sailing service between the two destinations which last operated in 1991.

According to the report, a ship named Angriya will be used for the luxury cruise service between Mumbai and Goa. It was registered as Ogasawara Maru in Japan and was later renamed as Ogasa in Pacific Islands. It can carry up to 400 passengers. The service was originally meant to begin from August, but it was later postponed to December.

The luxury cruise line between Mumbai and Goa will take 15 hours to reach from one port to another and will not make any stops in between. The ship will depart from the two ports on alternate days on 5:0pm. Bookings can be done in seven categories. The minimum fare per person has been pegged at Rs 7,500, which includes all meals. The fares for other categories are yet to be decided, but they too will include brunch and other meals, the report said.