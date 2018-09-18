NaMo App begins sale of Brand Modi merchandise ahead of 2019 elections

With 2019 general elections less than a year away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal mobile application NaMo app has begun the sale of Brand Modi merchandise. The items on sale are etched with texts of various initiatives taken by PM Modi such as Make in India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, etc.

Merchandise available on NaMo app includes t-shirts, notebooks, stickers, fridge magnets, caps, pens and mugs. Some of these goods sport slogans like NaMo Again, Yuva Shakti, India MODIfied, etc. While t-shirts are available for as liitle as Rs 199, a pair of 'Modi Again' mugs cost Rs 150.

According to NaMo app, proceeds from sale of these items will go to Clean Ganga Fund.

However, the shipping may not be as fast as other e-commerce platforms. After we checked out our cart and paid for the merchandise, we received a message saying, "Your NaMo Merchandise will be dispatched within 15 business days, Jai Hind!"

Whether youth of this country like Brand Modi merchandise or not, NaMo app seems to be making every effort to woo the youngsters.

The app, which has over 5 million downloads, is available on Android as well as iPhone. It started selling merchandise on Prime Minister's 68th birthday.

What's more interesting is that the platform hosting Brand Modi merchandise on the NaMo App is called 'Flykart', which sounds similar to India's largest online retail portal Flipkart. Flykart is owned by a Delhi-based company Firki Wholesale Pvt. Ltd.

"Flykart and the sellers have only license to manufacture the product using the Intellectual Property Rights owned by the Bhartiya Janay Party," reads one of the terms and conditions on NaMo app.

Edited By Karan Dhar