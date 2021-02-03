'Neither accurate nor responsible,' says Centre after Rihanna, Greta extend support to farmers protest

Hours after pop singer Rihanna, teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg and Kamal Harris' niece Meena Harris showed solidarity with protesting farmers at Delhi's border, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement saying that comments by celebrities tweeting on the issue were "neither accurate nor responsible".

The MEA urged that one should make a comment on an issue after having a proper understanding about it. It wrote, "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible".

The MEA further wrote, "It is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests and derail them". The MEA, giving an example of January 26--Republic Day's tractor parade violence, said that because of the intervention of vested interest groups "the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital".

In defence of the country's democracy, the foreign affairs ministry stated, "The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers".

The ministry further claimed that only a small section of Indian farmers has some reservations about these reforms. It further informed that the union government has fully acknowledged the sentiments of protesting farmers and has therefore initiated a series of talks with farmers' representatives.

"Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations, and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The Government has even offered to keep the laws on hold" the MEA added.

The statement added, "Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere".

The MEA emphasised that the ongoing protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity.

