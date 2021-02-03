Kamala Harris' niece, Mia Khalifa echo Rihanna, Thunberg's support for farmers' protest

Farmers' protest against Centre's farm bills has got a whole new dimension with international stars and personalities giving it a larger voice.

After international pop icon Rihanna and climate change activist Greta Thunberg created a storm on social media by extending their support to the ongoing farmers' stir in the country, US Vice-President Kamala Harris' niece, Meena Harris and former adult star Mia Khalifa too showed support by dropping tweets reacting to the agitation.

Expressing her outrage over the "internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters", Meena Harris shared an image of a woman farmer with a placard that said, "stop killing farmers."

One of her posts on Twitter read, "It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. dis is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. (sic)"

Itâs no coincidence that the worldâs oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by Indiaâs internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters.

Meanwhile, condemning the government for the "human rights violations", Mia Khalifa tweeted, "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest."

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest

Earlier, Rihanna shared a news report by CNN about the internet shutdown on the outskirts of Delhi in view of violence during farmers' protest. Posting a tweet late on Tuesday, the global pop icon said, "Why aren't we talking about this?"

Soon after, Greta Thunberg, in allegiance to the agitation, tweeted, "We stand in solidarity with the Farmers Protest in India."

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

Rihanna and Greta Thunberg's tweets stirred controversy with actor Kangana Ranaut attacking both of them for supporting the ongoing unrest. Calling Rihanna a "fool", Kangana slammed her for her tweet and said, "No one is talking about it coz they are not farmers, they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a â Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

The actor also attacked Greta Thunberg for her tweets, calling the Swedish climate activist and Nobel peace prize nominee a "spoilt brat."

Sharing a story of a 105-year-old organic farmer, Kangana slammed Thunberg, calling her a "fancy activist."

"No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat ?@GretaThunberg? who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school."

No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat @GretaThunberg who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school.

Hyping up Rihanna's support to farmers' protest, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of the American singer on his Instagram stories, but stopped short of adding any caption to it, rather added a background song of Rihanna, Run This Town.

Jaat Di Kohr Kirli

Jaat Di Kohr Kirli

Shateeriyan Nu Jaffe...

Meanwhile, actress-model Shibani Dandekar came out in support to Rihana's tweet by sharing it in her Instagram story where she wrote, "THIS!!!"

Other celebrities like Richa Chadha and Hansal Mehta also reacted to Rihana's support for farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, reacting sharply to the tweets by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a detailed statement, it released on Wednesday said, "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."