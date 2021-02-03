Who is 9-Year-Old Kangujam, the force behind Greta Thunberg's support to farmers

A 9-year-old Indian climate activist has turned the tide and brought international attention to the farmers protest, urging popular global icons like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg to show solidarity with the farmers.

Licypriya Kangujam, one of the youngest child activists globally, has consolidated support for the farmers protest by raising her voice on social media.

Kangujam tweeted, "Dear friends, our millions of poor farmers sleeping in the streets on this cold weather don't expect anything from you. Just your one tweet of love and supports /solidarity to their cause means a lots to them. Our Indian celebrities are get lost!"

Since her tweet, there has been an outpour of support and empathy for the farmers from all around the globe.





Dear friends,

Our millions of poor farmers sleeping in the streets on this cold weather donât expect anything from you. Just your one tweet of love and supports /solidarity to their cause means a lots to them.



Our indian celebrities are get lost! â Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) February 2, 2021

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 â Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Itâs no coincidence that the worldâs oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by Indiaâs internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. https://t.co/yIvCWYQDD1pic.twitter.com/DxWWhkemxW â Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 2, 2021

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg also extended her support to the farmers protest and said that she stands in solidarity with the farmers.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.Pop star Rihanna tweeted "Why aren't we talking about this?!", added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the microblogging site.

Author and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena also showed her support on social media towards the agitating farmers.

She wrote on Twitter, "It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault."

Kangujam started environmental activism when she was just seven years old in 2018. Since then, she has received the honorary Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Children's Award, a World Children Peace Prize as well as an India Peace Prize.

She has been campaigning for climate action in India for two years to pass new laws to curb India's high pollution levels and to make climate change literacy mandatory in schools.

Also read: It's Rihanna vs Kangana on farm protests

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Greta Thunberg 'spoilt brat' for supporting farmers' protests