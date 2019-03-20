Nirav Modi arrest: This govt allowed him to escape, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that the incumbent government is responsible for allowing economic offenders to flee the country as reports emerged of PNB scam accused Nirav Modi's arrest in the UK. Nirav Modi's arrest is likely to work in favour of Narendra Modi's BJP ahead of the upcoming general elections.

"Be it Vijay Mallya, or Nirav Modi, they fled the country with the permission of this government and took thousands of crores of rupees with them. Now they are being brought back at the time of the elections. More (economic offenders) will be allowed to flee, and then will be brought back at the time of next elections," Azad said.

On the question that loans were disbursed to Nirav Modi during UPA reign, Azad responded that the corporate loans given under the previous goverment amounted to Rs 2 lakh core, which rose to Rs 10 lakh core under Modi government.

Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam, has been arrested in London two days after Westminster Court issued a warrant against him. The warrant was issued considering requests from Indian investigating agencies to extradite the fugitive businessman. Modi is to be produced before the UK court anytime now.

Enforcement Directorate will begin the extradition process to bring Modi back to India. The process, however, is expected to be a long-drawn one.

