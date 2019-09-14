Nirmala Sitharaman presser highlights: FM announces sops for exports, housing projects to beat economic slowdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a series of measures to boost exports and real estate sectors in the country. To boost export, the FM said the scheme of Remission of Duties would completely replace all Merchandise Exports from India Scheme from January 1, 2020. The FM said the Centre was working to reduce 'time to export' by leveraging technology further, and that the action plan to reduce turn-around time at airports and ports bench-marked to international standards would be implemented by December 2019. To boost the housing sector, the FM said the government would set up a special window worth Rs 10,000 crore to provide last mile funding for housing projects, which are non-NPA (Non-performing asset) & non-NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) projects & are net worth positive in affordable and middle income category. "The objective is to focus on construction of unfinished units," the FM said. The special fund size of Rs 10,000 crore would be contributed by the Centre and roughly the same amount would come from outside investors, said the FM.

