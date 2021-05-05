No valid ground to breach 50% cap, rules SC on Maratha reservation

Specials
The Supreme Court of India struck down a law seeking more than 50 per cent reservation for Maratha community in jobs and educational institutions. There is no valid ground to breach the 50 per cent cap and revisit the Indira Sawhney verdict in case of Maratha reservation.
The top court stated that the Maratha community cannot be classified as an educationally and socially backward community to bring them within the reserved category.
