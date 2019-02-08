Noida Metro Aqua Line: NMRC passengers can book QR-based tickets through mobile app

Long gone are the days when one had to stand in a serpentine queue at the metro station to get their hands on a train ticket. While the Delhi Metro app has been around for a while, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has recently launched its official mobile app. The application is called NMRC Tickets and one can book QR code-based tickets. Passengers can download the new ticket booking app from Google Play Store.
Along with the feature that allows one to book tickets, the app also allows users to gather information about the nearest metro station, route details such as distance, number of metro stations and number of interchanges between departure station and the destination.
The user will need to register to use NMRC Tickets by providing details like name, gender, date of birth, contact number, e-mail address etc. Users could also provide their Aadhaar details but that is not mandatory.
Passengers can also book their tickets for the return journey and group tickets. However, they must use their tickets within thirty minutes of purchase.
Here's how to book tickets on the NMRC Tickets mobile app:
Also read: Passenger on Pune-Howrah Shatabdi Express finds cockroach in chicken biryani
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today