NRC final list: How and where to check your name on Assam's National Register of Citizens

Assam NRC final list: The Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) final list 2019 of certified Indian citizens in Assam has been released on Saturday (August 31), amid high security in the state. Implementation of the NRC had begun four years ago.

The final list is up on the official website of Assam NRC - nrcassam.nic.in., titlted, 'Supplementary List of inclusions/exclusions status (final NRC).' Apart from the official website, citizens can also check their names on assam.mygov.in.

Here's how you can check your name in the Assam NRC final list: To check your name in the NRC Assam final draft on the official website, via SMS and toll-free number, follow the instructions given below.

Assam NRC final list: How to check on NRCASSAM.NIC.IN

Citizens in the state can check their names on the NRC Assam exclusion list in the following ways:

1. Individuals can check their list online on the official website of NRC - nrcassam.nic.in

2. Click on the tab which says 'complete draft NRC is now active'

3. Enter your Application Reference Number (ARN) to check your name (Your ARN number is printed on the front page of your NRC form)

4. Enter the CAPTCHA code and hit on search

5. Your name would be displayed on the screen if it has been included in the final NRC list.

6. Citizens can also look for their names on the list that will be available in their designated NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs)

7. Additionally, the individuals who have been excluded from the draft NRC will also be informed through a Letter of Information (LOI). The LOI will be dispatched to their residential address.

NRC Assam Final List: Check names via SMS

To check your name in the NRC Assam final draft via SMS, type ARN space ARN number (Example ARN 102345678909876543211) and then send it to 9765556555 or 7899405444 or 7026321133 or 7026861122. You will soon receive an SMS with your NRC details.

NRC Assam Final List: Check names via a Toll-free number

You can also call the 24*7 toll-free number 15107 (from Assam) or 18003453762 (outside Assam) to check your name in the NRC final draft.

NRC Assam Final List: Check through respective NRC Sewa Kendra

Residents of the state can also check eligibility for the inclusion of their names in the final NRC list by visiting their respective NRC Sewa Kendra, spread across 2500 NRC service centres, 157 zonal offices and 33 District Deputy Commissioner offices in the state.

"The final list was published at 10 am and the hard copies of the Supplementary List of Inclusions are available for public viewing at the NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the deputy commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer during office hours," the NRC's State Coordinator's office said.

Assam NRC final list: Last year's list

Of the 3.29 crore applicants for the NRC - on July 30, 2018, the final draft excluded the names of almost 40 lakh applicants was published last year.

The people who could view the results would be those who submitted a claim after not being included in the complete draft published on July 30, 2018, or excluded via the additional draft exclusions list published on June 26 this year, or had any objection filed against their inclusion, the NRC authority said.

Assam NRC final list: Cut Off Date

The Assam NRC final list includes the names of all the citizens who have been residing in the state before March 25, 1971- the cut-off date to be a legal Indian citizen, formalised by the Assam Accord, which was signed by the All Assam Students Union, Assam government and Central government in 1985. To be included in the NRC, one needs to prove with documentary evidence that one or one's ancestors had entered the country before the cut-off date.

Assam NRC final list: Excluded citizens

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said people excluded from the NRC list would get an opportunity to file appeals and be heard in Foreigners' Tribunals (FT) as per the directions from the Union Home Ministry.

As per media reports, more than 3.11 crore out of 3.3 crore applicants were found eligible for inclusion in the final National Register of Citizens, however, over 19 lakh people have been left out.

