Odd-even scheme in Delhi: Who is exempted, what's the fine and when does it begin?

Odd-even scheme in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said that the 12 day odd-even road rationing scheme will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays. The plan which will be applicable from 4th November to 15th November will invite a fine of Rs 4,000 if violated.

"Odd-even scheme will be implemented from 4th November to 15th November. The scheme will also include vehicles coming from other states, and only be implemented on non-transport 4-wheeled vehicles, 2-wheelers will be exempted," Kejriwal said at a press briefing.

"President, Vice President, PM, Governors, CJI, Speaker of Lok Sabha, vehicles of union Ministers, Rajya Sabha & Lok Sabha Leaders of Opposition, Vehicles of Chief Ministers of States & UTs, will be exempted from odd-even scheme. Delhi CM & Ministers will not be exempted," he added.

"Vehicles of Supreme Court Judges, UPSC Chairperson, Cheif Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners, CAG, Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Dy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Lt Governor of Delhi, Judges of Delhi High Court, Lokayukta and emergency services will be exempt," he added.

Delhi CM further stated that "vehicles carrying school students will be exempt from Odd-Even vehicle scheme." This would be the third time that the road rationing scheme will come into force in Delhi.

Last week, the chief minister had announced that women will be exempted during the odd-even scheme. Unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will not be exempted, he had announced.

The Chief Minister added that the persons with disabilities will also be exempted from the said scheme.