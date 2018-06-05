Ola offers 1 lakh free share rides across 7 major cities from June 5-8

Homegrown cab aggregator company Ola on Tuesday announced 1 lakh free Ola share rides from mass transit locations across top seven cities of India including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The offer, launched to celebrate the World Environment Day on June 5, also marks the return of Ola's 'Farak Padta Hai' campaign, which was started in 2017. The company said its 'Farak Padta Hai' campaign promotes sharing mobility by reducing traffic congestion and carbon footprint.

Ola has called its customers and communities at large to switch to shared mobility solutions to save the environment. Under its Farak Padta Hai campaign, Ola will offer free rides from June 5 to June 8 on bookings from mass transit locations such as metro stations, railway stations, and bus stops across these cities of India.

According to the company, Ola share alone clocked double growth in the past one year with Bengaluru and Kolkata emerging as the top two cities in terms of sharing mobility adoption. "Chennai and Mumbai took up the third and the fourth spot, respectively. Improved awareness and customer experience have increased the office-going commuter base by over 60 per cent in the past one year," the company said.

This #WorldEnvironmentDay, we give you 1 Lakh reasons to Share. Get 1L free Ola Share rides next time you travel from a bus, metro or railway station between 5th - 8th June. Share karke dekho, isse #FarakPadtaHai. Read more: https://t.co/zFCQta0ZB9 pic.twitter.com/0l34LnH7Ub - Ola (@Olacabs) June 5, 2018

Pallav Singh, Senior Vice President at Ola said, "In the past one year, last mile commute emerged as the newest use case for Ola share. To encourage this spirit of commuters, we'll offer 1 lakh free Ola share rides from mass transit locations."

As per the company, the uptake for Ola share has gone up to as much as 70 per cent from mass transit hubs in these seven cities. "FarakPadtaHai has driven massive uptake in smaller cities too, including Guwahati, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad clocking in 60 per cent more Ola share rides as compared to 2017," said Ola.

Things to know before choosing Ola free ride