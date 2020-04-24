Coronavirus update: India reports 1,752 new cases in last 24 hours, recovery rate improves to 20.52%

India reported sharp rise in coronavirus positive cases with 1,752 new patients in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The total number of cases jumped to 23,452, while death toll spiked to 723, the data showed. The confirmed coronavirus cases include 17,915 active cases (77 foreign nationals), 4,813 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 723 deaths.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 6,430 registered COVID-19 cases and 283 deaths, followed by Gujarat, with 2,624 cases and 112 deaths. Delhi remained on third spot with 2,376 positive patients and 50 deaths.

While addressing a press conference early this morning, the Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said, "In last 24 hours, 1684 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported which takes our total confirmed case to 23,077."

As of now, 4,748 people have been cured with a recovery rate of 20.52 per cent.

"In the last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days," he added.

India is under complete lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. During the 31 days of lockdown, the government has taken several measures to cut transmission, minimise spread and ramp up testing.

As on March 23, nearly 15,000 tests were done across the country and by April 22 more than 5 lakh tests were conducted, which is about "33 times in 30 days", as per the government data.

In a bid to mitigate the economic impact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today to decide the second stimulus package. The meeting follows a series of measures to bring back the economy on the track. The upcoming relief could be roughly similar in size to the Rs 1.7 lakh crore-package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in late March.