Pakistan Army warns India against any misadventure; says response will be stronger than Feb 27

Pakistani Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said if India attempts "to undertake any misadventure" then Pakistan's response will be stronger than its retaliation to Balakot strikes. Major General Ghafoor was responding to a video put up by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps.

Major General Ghafoor shared the video with Lt General Dhillon's statement and said that while Jammu and Kashmir faces media blackout in India, their side is open to foreign media as well as to the UN. "Can you do the same," he asked.

Usual blatant lies. An attempt to carve out causes belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in IOJ&K. While IOJ&K faces media blackout, AJ&K is open to foreign media & UNMOGIP to visit place of their own choosing. Can you do same? https://t.co/dVVMVxcKIs - DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 8, 2019

He followed up with another tweet and said that thousands of Indian troops "have failed to suppress the just struggle of brave Kashmiris for decades."

Should there be an attempt by Indian Army to undertake any misadventure, Pakistan's response shall be even stronger than that of 27 Feb 2019. Thousands of Indian troops have failed to suppress just struggle of brave Kashmiris for decades. Current surge won't succeed either. - DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 8, 2019

In the video shared by Chinar Corps, one can see Lt General KJS Dhillon responding to a question about Pakistan's attempts to spoil the law and order situation in Kashmir valley. "Pakistan army has always been involved in disrupting the peace in Kashmir valley. So, I would like to believe that they will continue to do it and recently there have been certain statements that have come out in which they are threatening about certain events in the valley. Notwithstanding, we will take care of all of that. Let anyone try and disrupt the peace in the valley, we will eliminate them," said Lt General Dhillon.

"Lately #Pak has been openly threatening about certain incidents in #Kashmir. Notwithstanding we'll take care of all of them; let anyone come & try & disrupt the peace in valley, we will have him eliminated!"- #ChinarCorpsCdr#IndianArmy #commonCausePeace @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi pic.twitter.com/uOf3ZXGGt5 - Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 8, 2019

Tensions between both the countries are at an all-time high following the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into separate Union Territories by India. Pakistan suspended the Samjhauta Express train service to India, expelled the Indian ambassador and banned Indian films in the country following the removal of special status to Kashmir.

Moin-ul-Haq, Pakistan's newly appointed ambassador to India, who is yet to take up his post will not move to New Delhi anymore. "It is very obvious that our ambassador wouldn't be in Delhi, and obviously the man who is here will also leave," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a telephone interview with Pakistani TV channel ARY News.

