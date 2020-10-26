Pakistan PM Imran Khan asks Facebook to ban Islamophobic content; criticises India, France

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the social media platform.

In a letter shared by Khan on Twitter, he said, "growing Islamophobia is encouraging hate, extremism, and violence across the world through the use of social media platforms like Facebook".

PM Khan appealed to ban Islamophobic content just like Facebook has banned questioning and criticising the Holocaust. "I appreciate you are taking the steps to rightly ban any posting that criticises or question the Holocaust, which was the culmination of the Nazi programme of the Jews in Germany and across Europe".

Targeting India and France in the letter, Khan wrote Muslims were denied citizenship right and democratic personal choices to worship. He added that in India, anti-Muslim laws, such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were implemented to target Muslims.



My letter to CEO Facebook Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobia just as Facebook has banned questioning or criticising the holocaust. pic.twitter.com/mCMnz9kxcj Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 25, 2020

Khan also cited the Tablighi Jamaat incident and said Muslims were blamed for coronavirus spread in India. Khan told that such instances were an "abominable phenomenon of Islamophobia".

Further, he condemned France for associating Islam with terrorism. Pakistan PM reprimanded the cartoon targeting Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Recently, a French teen of Chechen origin beheaded his high school history teacher after the teacher had shown images mocking Prophet Mohammad in a lesson on freedom of expression.

Khan concluded the letter urging Facebook CEO that, "hate must be banned in total". He added that the ongoing prejudice and bias against Islam and Muslims will encourage further radicalisation.

