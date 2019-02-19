Pakistan PM Imran Khan makes the same old 'provide evidence' excuse after Pulwama terror attack

In his first reaction after the ghastly Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday denied his country's involvement in the terrorist attack that left 40 CRPF jawans dead. He even asked India to introspect and stop pointing fingers on Pakistan. Imran Khan said India had been targeting Pakistan without a shred of evidence. He also asked why Pakistan would attack India at a time when it was going forward on the path of development.

"Pakistan ko isse kya faayda hai? Kyu Pakistan karega iss stage ke upar jab Pakistan stability ki taraf ja raha hai?," he said, during his first press conference after Pulwama terrorist attack. The Pakistan PM said: "It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence. I want to tell Indian govt that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan." The Pakistan PM, however, did not say anything on Pakistan-based internationally recognised terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, which has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

In a direct reference to PM Modi's remarks that "time for a dialogue has ended", and that it was time for action, Imran Khan said: "If you think you will attack us and we will not think of retaliating, we will retaliate."

Pakistan PM Imran Khan: If you (Indian govt) thinks you will attack us and we will not think of retaliating, we will retaliate. We all know starting a war is in the hands of humans, where it will lead us only God knows. This issue should be solved through dialogue. pic.twitter.com/kbyvmAiJgk - ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

Imran Khan said he wanted to respond to India's allegations immediately after the incident but decided not to do so "because the attention would have been diverted away from the visit (of the Saudi crown prince)". "...we have fought a war against terrorism for 15 years, 70,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives, terrorism is receding, peace and stability are returning... what benefit would we get from it [the Pulwama attack]?" asked Imran Khan.

He asserted new Pakistan did not want believe in "carrying terrorist attacks in other countries". "I am telling you clearly, this is naya Pakistan. It is a new mindset, a new way of thinking. We believe that it is in our interest that our soil is not used for carrying out terrorist attacks in other countries, nor do we want outsiders to come and carry out terror attacks here. We desire stability," he said, adding that if India had any actionable intelligence that a Pakistani was involved, it should reveal it. "I guarantee you that we will take action - not because we are under pressure, but because they [any individuals found involved] are acting as enemies of Pakistan," he said, reported Dawn.

Earlier today, the Indian Army confirmed that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI along with Jaish-e-Mohammad was behind that Pulwama attack. The Indian Army also said the mastermind behind the attack had been killed in an Army encounter in Pinglina village on Monday. The Army reassured its commitment that terrorists entering the Kashmir Valley will not go alive and that anyone who would pick up the gun in Kashmir would be eliminated. Representatives from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF were also present at the press conference.

The Army, J&K Police and CRPF in a joint conference said that the focus of the security forces, including the Jammu and Kashmir police, was very clear on terrorism, and militant recruitments had decreased in the Kashmir Valley in recent times, which was a positive sign.

