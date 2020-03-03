PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: Check penalty, how to link and other details

Only four weeks are left to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), on February 13, reaffirmed via a notification that PANs, if not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, 2020, will become inoperative. Besides, a penalty of Rs 10,000 will also be imposed on those who don't link both PAN-Aadhaar card within the deadline.

To make sure that the income tax department do not declare your PAN card inoperative, linking PAN with Aadhaar must be done by March 31. Linking of PAN card with UIDAI's 12-digit identification number is an easy process. Here's how you can link your PAN card with Aadhaar:

How to link PAN with Aadhaar through SMS:

Send this message -- UIDPAN -- either to 567678 or 56161.

How to link PAN card online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Incoem Tax Department--incometaxindiafiling.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to 'link aadhaar' option on the left side of the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar.

Step 4: Mark 'I have the only year of birth in Aadhar card,' if you have only the birth year on the Aadhaar

Step 5: Mark 'I agree to validate my Aadhar details with UIDAI'

Step 6: Enter the captcha code on your screen

Step 7: Click on 'Link Aadhaar' option to request linking of PAN and Aadhaar

How to link PAN and Aaadhaar card having data mismatch:

In case your PAN-Aadhaar linking gets rejected due to data mismatch on Aadhaar and PAN cards then in that case, you can opt for biometric Aadhaar identification. Download Aadhaar seeding request form from NSDL portal then visit your nearest PAN centre to complete the biometric Aadhaar authentication process offline.

One can find nearest PAN centres on National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) or UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited (UTITSL) website. Further, an individual can check if their PAN is linked with Aadhaar or not, on the e-filing website.

The two identity cards are now interchangeable for all purposes related to the income tax but it is mandatory to link the two.

