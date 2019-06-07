Parties spent less than 1% of their total election funds on Google, Facebook ads

The 2019 Lok Sabha election was the costliest election ever. All stakeholders, including parties, individual candidates and the Election Commission, collectively spent around Rs 60,000 crore on this year's election. However, what's surprising is that parties' spending on social media platform digital ads amounted less than 1 per cent as compared to their total spending in these polls.

Till a day before the 2019 Lok Sabha election results on May 22, all political ad spending amounted to over Rs 27 crore on Facebook while it was over Rs 27 crore on Google, says data released by both these websites. Between the February-June period, the parties and their affiliate pages collectively spent around Rs 29.3 crore (total ads 14,885) on Google while they spent Rs 28.5 crore (1.2 lakh ads) on Facebook, the data reveals.

The ruling BJP is the top spender on Google with Rs 18.3 crore since February, followed by DMK that spent around Rs 4 crore. The Congress party was the third top spender with election ads worth over Rs 3.04 crore. The BJP is also the largest spender on Facebook with ads worth over Rs 4.3 crore, followed by the Congress (Rs 1.8 crore). A pro-BJP page, myfirstvoteformodi, spent the third largest amount on Facebook with ads worth Rs 1.17 crore.

The overall expenditure in the General Election 2019 stands at Rs 60,000 crore, as per a report by Centre of Media Studies. Of this, 40 per cent (around Rs 24,000 crore) was spent by individual candidates while parties spent around 35 per cent (Rs 20,000 crore). The highest Rs 25,000 crore of the total amount was spent on campaigns or publicity, while , while around Rs 15,000 crore was spent by voters.

Other expenses during polls included Rs 12,000 crore by the ECI; Rs 6, 000 crore on logistics; Rs 6,000 as miscellaneous, said the CMS report. "On average, nearly Rs 100 crores per Lok Sabha constituency, has been spent. Overall, it is estimated about Rs 700 per vote was spent in 2019 Elections," the report added.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

