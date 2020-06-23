Patanjali coronavirus medicine: Govt unaware of facts, tells Baba Ramdev's firm to share study details

The government on Tuesday said that it has taken cognizance of the reports in the media about Ayurvedic medicines developed by Patanjali Ayurved for treating coronavirus. The Ministry of AYUSH said that the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it.

The development comes after Patanjali Ayurved, on Tuesday, launched 'Coronil and Swasari' medicine to treat coronavirus patients. "We are launching COVID medicines Coronil and Swasari today", the yoga guru said in a press conference in Haridwar earlier today.

"The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID outbreak. Ministry had also issued a Gazette Notification No. L.11011/8/2020/AS dated 21st April, 2020 stating the requirements and the manner the research studies on COVID-19 with Ayush interventions/medicines should be undertaken," the ministry said.

"Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined," the ministry further said.

Baba Ramdev claimed that his ayurvedic drugs have shown 100 per cent favourable results during the clinical trial.

