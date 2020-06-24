Patanjali drug to be given go-ahead only after thorough review, says AYUSH ministry

AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik has said that Patanjali Ayurveda's recently announced COVID-19 treating drug will be given the go-ahead only after the government has thoroughly reviewed the reports sent by the company about the drug. The Ministry of AYUSH had asked Patanjali Ayurveda to provide details of the medicines Coronil and Swasari which the company had launched yesterday. The Baba Ramdev-owned company has claimed that these medicines can be used for treating COVID-19 patients.

In an order issued yesterday, Ministry of AYUSH had also asked Patanjali to immediately stop advertising the drugs. The ministry had said that all advertising would be misleading until the results of the drug are verified by the government.

"It's a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule, it has to come to AYUSH ministry first," Shripad Naik said, according to news agency ANI. "They even said that they have sent a report. We'll look into it and permission will be given after seeing the report," Naik added.

The Ministry of AYUSH has asked the company to submit details of the drug research procedure, these include name, composition, sites and hospitals where the research for the drug was conducted and also the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance.

Regarding the ministry's order, Acharya Balakrishna, chairman of Patanjali Ayurveda, had said on Twitter that that was "communication gap" between the company and the ministry and that it has been filled. He also claimed that 100 per cent of parameters for a controlled trial of the Ayurvedic drug was followed by the company.

Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda made headline yesterday as they announced the launch of Coronil and Swasari, they claimed that these drugs have successfully cured multiple coronavirus patients with 100% effective results.

