Petrol reaches new high of Rs 84 in Delhi; check fuel prices in metros today

Petrol prices breached Rs 84-mark in Delhi. It is now selling for Rs 84.45 per litre, which is also the highest-ever price of petrol in Delhi, whereas diesel is priced at Rs 74.63 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise each by the state-owned oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) after a five day hiatus.

In Mumbai and Chennai, petrol costs Rs 91.07 per litre and diesel is now selling for Rs 81.34 per litre. Diesel prices have reached a record high in Mumbai.

Here's a lowdown on petrol and diesel prices in metros across India on January 13

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 84.45 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 91.07 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 91.07 per litre

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 82.63 per litre

Petrol price in Bangalore: Rs 87.30 per litre

Petrol price in Noida: Rs 84.25 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 87.85 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 74.63 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 81.34 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 81.34 per litre

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 75.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bangalore: Rs 79.14 per litre

Diesel price in Noida: Rs 75.07 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 81.45 per litre

The day-to-day revisions in the fuel prices by state- backed oil manufacturing companies like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is based on the international oil prices.

Global oil prices have risen on Wednesday for the seventh consecutive day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up by 1.3 per cent at $53.88 per barrel whereas Brent Crude was up by 0.8 per cent at $57.05 per barrel.

