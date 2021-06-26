Petrol rises to Rs 104.22 a litre in Mumbai; check out fuel rates in other cities

After the 30th hike since May 4, fuel prices continue to hammer the common man's budget. Petrol and diesel rates were kept unchanged on Friday (June 25). While state backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) jacked up the petrol rates by 35 paise, diesel rates were hiked by 37 paise.

With the recent hike, petrol sells at Rs 98.11 per litre and diesel sells at Rs 88.65 per litre in Delhi. Petrol prices have crossed the psychological Rs 104 mark in Mumbai.

One needs to pay Rs 104.22 per litre for petrol in Mumbai, while diesel costs Rs 96.16 per litre in India's financial capital. In Chennai, one needs to shell out Rs 99.19 per litre for a litre of petrol and diesel costs Rs 91.50 per litre.

Citizens will have to pay Rs 97.97 per litre for petrol and Rs 93.23 per litre for diesel in Kolkata.

In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, petrol has crossed the psychological Rs 109 per litre-mark and sells at Rs 109.30- highest in India, followed by Hanumangarh in Rajasthan (Rs 108.60 per litre), Alirajpur (Rs 108.06 per litre) and Burhanpur (Rs 108.03 per litre) in Madhya Pradesh, as per the Indian Oil Corporation data.

OMCs revise fuel rates daily by factoring in local taxes like VAT, freight charges and average price of the benchmark fuel in international fuel in the preceding 15 days and international oil prices.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT all over India, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Global oil prices rose to the highest since October 2018 on hopes of demand growth superseding supply. Brent crude futures rose by 62 cents or 0.8 per cent to $76.18 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 75 cents or 1 per cent to $74.05 per barrel, Reuters reported.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Oil prices rise to highest since Oct 2018, Brent reaches $76.18 per barrel

Also read: Fuel rates hiked for 29th time since May 4; petrol nears Rs 104 per litre in Mumbai

Also read: Petrol, diesel prices hurting industry; time to cut fuel rates, says CII president